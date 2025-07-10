India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant walked off the field during the second session's play on the opening day of the third Test against England after suffering a blow to his left hand on Thursday. Pant was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, who is not in the playing XI for the third Test, behind the wickets after on-field treatment did not help the India vice-captain. Pant was grimacing in pain after putting in a dive to stop a delivery on his left, which Jasprit Bumrah had sprayed down the leg side in the 34th over of the innings.

Pant had managed to get his hands on the ball but could not stop it entirely as England batters Joe Root and Ollie Pope scampered for a couple.

The play was then held up for a while as Pant received treatment on his hand from the Indian support staff, but the wicketkeeper kept shrugging his hands when play resumed.

Dhruv Jurel takes the gloves as Rishabh Pant goes off for treatment on his hand pic.twitter.com/LGDgi34IN7 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 10, 2025

Eventually, Pant left the field after the end of Bumrah's over with Jurel taking over the charge of wicketkeeping.

Meanwhile, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is known for his love of tennis as much as cricket, has drawn an intriguing comparison between Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz. During his recent visit to Wimbledon, Gavaskar praised Alcaraz's unpredictable style of play and likened it to Pant's fearless approach on the cricket field.

"Alcaraz is moving around so well, and he's got all the shots in the book," Gavaskar said on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

"He can be a bit of a showman sometimes, trying those drop shots when you think he should be finishing the point. But that's what people come to watch, it's like watching Rishabh Pant. With Pant, you have to expect the unexpected. Similarly, with Alcaraz, you have got to expect the unexpected. That's what makes him so exciting," he added.

The former India captain admitted that Wimbledon holds a special place in his heart.

"Every time I am in England around this time, I go to Wimbledon, but I hardly go to Lord's if India isn't playing there. So yes, one could say that I come here more often than I go to Lord's if India isn't playing there," he remarked.

With ANI inputs