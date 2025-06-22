Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was at his witty best during Day 2 of the first Test match against England as he was caught having a hilarious conversation with Ravindra Jadeja. In a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter), Pant was heard delivering one of his classic one-liners while Jadeja was bowling. Jadeja deliveried a ball that was wide down the leg-side and Pant had to leap in order to gather it properly. Pant was left amused by the delivery as he shouted towards Jadeja: ‘Mai bhi khel raha hu bhai, apne chauke ke chakkar mein mera chaukka mat dedena' (I am also playing, brother. In order to not go for a four, don't give send me for a four)".

Later in the video, captain Shubman Gill was also heard talking to Jadeja during his over as he said that Ben Duckett was getting confused by Jadeja's deliveries and urged him to continue with his strategy.

Gill said: ‘Abhi ye pura confused hai Jaddu bhai, kaunsi seedhi hai aur kaunsi udhar. Aayega iska!' (Now he's completely confused, Jaddu brother, he doesn't know which one will turn. He'll get out soon!)'.

Top-order batter Ollie Pope smashed an unbeaten century, his ninth in Tests, as England trail India by 262 runs after reaching 209/3 in 49 overs at stumps on Day Two of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley here on Saturday.

It was a day when India were primed to get a big total, after reaching 430/3 - thanks to Shubman Gill making a career-best 147 and Rishabh Pant somersaulting his way to an astonishing 134 – his seventh ton in the format.

But after Gill departed, India lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs to be bowled out for 471 in 113 overs.

A sudden burst of rain meant England's innings had a delayed start, and they then had to deal with a menacing Jasprit Bumrah, who picked 3-45. But Pope and Ben Duckett added 122 runs for the second wicket to bring some normalcy into England's innings.

While Duckett fell for 62, Pope overcame his usual nervous start to score his ninth Test hundred, laced with 13 fours, before walking off undefeated after putting England in a comfortable position. It also helped the duo that India's bowling attack, minus Bumrah, wasn't that penetrative.

(With IANS inputs)