India vice-captain Rishabh Pant was seen talking to himself after surviving a couple of close calls on Day 4 of the 1st Test against England in Leeds. Pant walked out to bat early in the first session after India lost the wicket of captain Shubman Gill, who could only add two runs to his overnight score of six. Despite being new to the crease, Pant was unfazed by the situation and tried to attack the England bowlers from the get go. However, in the 32nd over, Pant survived multiple close calls.

Firstly, he went for a slog sweep and top-edged the delivery in the air, only for the ball to cross the boundary after landing between the two incoming fielders. A few balls later, Pant went down on his knees to play a scoop, prompting England to take a DRS. However, replays showed that the ball hit the inside edge before hitting the pads.

However, Pant was miffed with himself after the same and his outburst was caught on the stump mic.

"Tez ball hai Rishabh, maarna hai toh seedha lag jaayega naa iss ball pe, kuch alag karne ki zarurat nahi hai," Pant can be heard as saying to himself, as explained by former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul produced a masterclass in timing and temperament in the company of Pant as India ambled to 153 for three at lunch on Day 4.

Rahul was looking solid at 72 off 157 balls, while Pant was 31 off 59 as India extended their overall lead to 159 runs, having scored 63 runs for the loss of one wicket during a riveting session.

Ahead by 96 runs in the beginning, India were off to a disastrous start as they lost skipper Shubman Gill seven balls into the day's play, but the English bowlers did not taste further success in the first session, though they kept testing the two batters with their probing line and length.

On a windy and cloudy morning at Headingley, India started off on the wrong foot losing the huge wicket of Gill, who chopped Brydon Carse's good length delivery on to the stumps.

(With PTI Inputs)