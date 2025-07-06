Shubman Gill is a young skipper who was handed the responsibility of leading the Indian team in Tests as the boys flew to England for a 5-match assignment. In his second game as the national team's skipper, Gill had a tough chat with senior pacer Mohammed Siraj in the middle, as the two seemed to be differing over tactical field placement calls. A few deliveries later, Siraj, however, got the better of Zak Crawley by getting him caught in the point area.

During the conversation, Gill seemed to be telling Siraj that a catch might be possible on the offside. The skipper also asked to bowl 'normal' deliveries, as the pitch wasn't like the one India had in Leeds during the first Test.

"Nahi, main udhar ki baat kar raha hu. Udhar bhi hai (I was talking about that place. There's a fielder there as well)."

"Udhar catch jayega. Pichle mein bhi udhra out hua hain. Mann le! Yeh waisa wicket hai. Leeds wala wicket nahi hai. Normal daal (There will be a catch. He got out in the same way last time. Just listen to me. This wicket is different from that in Leeds. Go with the normal delivery)," he said.

Siraj then bowled an outswinging delivery outside the off-stump to Crawley. The England batter was lured into a shot, and he ended up giving an easy catch into the hands of Sai Sudharsan. Here's the video:

Watch #MohammedSiraj and #ShubmanGill adjust the field and get rewarded immediately.



A perfect plan turning into a perfect wicket moment. #ENGvIND 2nd TEST, Day 4 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/2wT1UwEcdi pic.twitter.com/1Ta8hVWkge — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

While Siraj gave England the first shock of the second innings, Akash Deep followed it up with two dismissals of Ben Duckett and Joe Root. At stumps on Day 4, England had lost a total of three wickets for 72 runs. India would hope to bag 7 wickets quickly on Day 5 and win their first-ever Test at Edgbaston.