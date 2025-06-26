Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri believes resting Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test match against England can be a bad strategy for the Shubman Gill-led side. Ahead of the five-match Test series, Bumrah hinted that he will be playing just three matches. Shastri deduced that considering the fact that he will be willing to play at Lord's, Bumrah is likely to be rested for the next match at Edgbaston. Following India's loss against England in the first Test, Shastri said that India could be 2-0 down if Bumrah is rested for the next game and urged the fast bowler and the team management to decide accordingly.

“Bumrah said he'll play three Test matches. Now, which of the three he'll play, that's, you know, another question to be asked. I think if he takes a break, it'll be the next one, because he'll definitely want to play at Lord's, right? And there's a break, and then you go into Lord's, then there's a break, and then there's a choice between Manchester and the same. It could be 2-0 down. So that is the problem. I think he has got to play,” he said on Sky Sports Cricket.

Shastri also said that India need to bounce back in the second match and considering the fact that India lost their last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia, a loss against England can be bad news for them.

“It will be a tough pill to swallow because I was just telling him, back in the commentary box, that we lost 3-0 against New Zealand, lost a series in Australia. Now, this is a tough series. You had your opportunity to go one up here, you know, with England having problems with their bowling attack, the injuries that they have. And you've blown it. And now it's catch-up time."

"You're going to go and show some real character. And the knockout punch has to come in the very next Test match. If that doesn't happen, then you're really looking down. So whenever there's a counter punch, you're down. That has to happen quite immediately. So they have to realise that,” he said.