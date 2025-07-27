KL Rahul and Shubman Gill have given India flicker of a hope in the fourth Test. Rahul has now become the second Asian opener to aggregate 500-plus runs in a Test series in England, after legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar (542 in 1979). He's also the second visiting opener to do that in the country in the 21st century after Graeme Smith (714 runs in 2003). He achieved this feat in his outing against England in the fourth test of Anderson-Tendulkar trophy in Manchester. He has slammed 508 runs in four matches at an average of 72.57 with two hundreds and fifties each.

He remained not out on 87 at the end of Day 4. His partnership with Indian skipper Shubman Gill of 174 runs helped India to finish Day 4 on 174/2, trailing by 137 runs. England went wicketless in the final two sessions of Day 4.

Former England captain Nassr Hussain lauded Rahul's form.

“Spoke to him in India when I went out. He was doing his shoot with one of his sponsors. I asked, ‘When will you start preparing?' He said, 'I'm going to get my little book out'. He's a very good note-taker; he said he will look back at the notes he made on the previous tour of England and come early and just remind himself of what he did in the last tour when he had some success. And he has repeated it on this tour,” Nasser said while doing commentary.

This was the first time a pair had batted through two complete sessions in an innings in this series. Rahul also completed 9000 runs in international cricket across all formats.

Coming to the fourth test, a stellar partnership between Indian skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul of 174 runs helped India finish Day 4 on 174/2, trailing by 137 runs against England in the fourth Test at Manchester on Saturday.

India went wicketless in the final session and added 126 runs to their tally, with KL Rahul 87* and Shubman Gill 78* unbeaten on the crease. India started the third session at 86/2 with Gill, who looked in fine touch, notched up his eighth Test fifty and fourth against England off 77 deliveries.

His innings has been laced with eight delightful boundaries, showing great control and intent at the crease. He was batting on 52 off 80 deliveries. At the other end, KL Rahul played the perfect support role, remaining unbeaten on 30 with two boundaries to his name.

In the 40th over, the duo of Rahul and Gill completed a 100-run stand for the third wicket. Rahul slammed his second fifty of the ongoing series in the 43rd over after pushing the ball for a single off Liam Dawson.

