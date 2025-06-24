KL Rahul's marvelous century became one of the biggest spectacles of the first Test between India and England in Leeds. During India's second innings on Day 4, Rahul stitched a crucial 195-run partnership with Rishabh Pant and helped India set a target of 371 for England. Both Rahul and Pant hit centuries and troubled the England bowlers with their powerful batting. Rahul's knock of 137 runs consisted of 18 boundaries as the 33-year-old batter showed his true mettle on the field.

The English bowlers were visibly upset with the growing partnership between Rahul and Pant and their frustration came on light just before the lunch.

On the fifth delivery of the 47th over of the innings, Rahul was hit on the box by a fiery delivery from England skipper Ben Stokes. Rahul was immediately down on his knees, writhing in pain. After a few seconds, Rahul was back on his feet but one thing which grabbed everyone's attention was that Stokes did not go and check on him.

However, after the over was completed, Rahul did some strechings to reduce his pain and that time, Stokes quickly had a word with while passing by.

At the end of Day 4, England were 21/0 with 350 runs needed to win on the final day of the encounter. With the pitch not favouring the bowlers till now, England have a good chance of chasing down the target.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant etched his name in the record books yet again, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. The historic feat came during the fourth day of the first Test against England at Headingley, as Pant continued his dazzling run with the bat, bringing up his second hundred of the match in just 130 balls.

Pant, who had scored a fluent 134 in the first innings, followed it up with another masterclass under pressure, helping India stretch their second innings lead with a counter-attacking 118. With this, he joins an elite list of just 10 Indian cricketers-including Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli-to have registered centuries in both innings of a Test match.

(With IANS Inputs)