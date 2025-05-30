One of the most versatile cricketers in the game, KL Rahul, couldn't inspire his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Delhi Capitals, to the competition's playoffs. DC eventually finished 5th, just one spot outside the knockouts, leaving players and fans debating about the 'what-if' moments. However, instead of sulking on the failed pursuit of the top 4, Rahul has reportedly decided to join international duty by making himself available for the India A tour of England. Rahul has reportedly told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wants to play for India A against England Lions in the second unofficial Test.

The series gets underway with the first match starting on May 30 in Canterbury. While Rahul can't make the squad in time for that match, he is said to be keen on a place in the team for the second match. The intention has also been informed to the BCCI and the selection committee chief, Ajit Agarkar.

"He will be flying on Monday and will be playing a second unofficial test with the India A side. As he is part of the senior men's team, which will be playing five Test matches in the series, these matches will give him game time and match practice," the Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

The second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A begins on June 06. The senior Indian team will then be involved in an intra-squad match in Beckenham on June 13. The first Test of the 5-match series starts in Leeds on June 20.

In a recent interview to Sky Sports, Rahul had also spoken of his love for the longest format of the game.

"I love red ball cricket. I mean you can't take that away from me or anyone who's part of that Indian team. Everyone that I've spoken to on that Indian team, we're all on the same page as to Test cricket is number one for us. We love playing Test cricket and that hasn't changed for me," Rahul had said.

"I grew up watching Test cricket. I grew up watching you guys play for England. I used to wake up at five in the morning and watch Test cricket in Australia with my father. He loved watching cricket as well," he added.