GT vs MI LIVE Updates, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the all-important Eliminator of IPL 2025. GT finished third in the league stage while MI finished fourth. This is a must-win match for both teams if they are to keep their title hopes alive, as the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. The winner of this clash will face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. MI will be relying on their strong Indian core of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led GT have impressive performers in the form of B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - GT vs MI LIVE Score, straight from Mullanpur:

May 30, 2025 18:46 (IST)
GT vs MI LIVE: Suryakumar eyeing huge record

Suryakumar Yadav is eyeing a massive record set by AB de Villiers. Having been MI's most consistent batter this year, SKY has already smashed 640 runs in IPL 2025. However, if he scores 48 more runs, he can cross de Villiers to become the middle-order batter with the most runs in a single season in IPL history.

May 30, 2025 18:44 (IST)
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: GT vs MI H2H

What is the head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians? GT hold an big 5-2 advantage over MI in their 7 meetings till date. The two teams have met twice this season already, with GT winning both home and away.

Can MI reverse that fate today?

May 30, 2025 18:41 (IST)
GT vs MI LIVE, Eliminator: Toss in 20 minutes!

We are just 20 minutes away from toss time in Mullanpur, where the Eliminator is being held. GT are set to be led by India's new Test captain Shubman Gill. On the other hand, MI will be captained by Hardik Pandya, who will lead against his former franchise.

May 30, 2025 18:39 (IST)
IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE: GT eyeing second title

Gujarat Titans are a franchise that's only 4 years old. But already, they have two IPL finals and one IPL title to their name. Can they go the distance once again? Just like MI, they also need to win three matches in a row to make it happen.

May 30, 2025 18:35 (IST)
GT vs MI LIVE: MI eyeing title no. 6

Mumbai Indians are eyeing a record sixth title. For captain Rohit Sharma, he's eyeing his 7th IPL trophy, something that no IPL player in history has done. But for that to happen, they will need to win 3 games in a row. Defeat today, and that dream will end in 2025.

May 30, 2025 18:33 (IST)
GT vs MI LIVE: Qualifier 2 the target

The winner of today's match will qualify for Qualifier 2, where they will play Punjab Kings for a place in the final. The loser today will be eliminated from the tournament. Just to recap, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already in the final, after they beat PBKS in Qualifier 1 yesterday!

May 30, 2025 18:32 (IST)
GT vs MI LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very good evening to one and all, welcome to NDTV Sports! IPL 2025 playoffs is in full swing, and today is the crucial Eliminator. Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans, and it is a must-win match to keep the title hopes alive.

