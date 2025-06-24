India batter KL Rahul was seen speaking to youngster Sai Sudharsan in Tamil, during Day 3 of the 1st Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. Rahul and Sudharsan had stitched a 66-run partnership in the second innings after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the final session on Day 3. Sudharsan, who was on a pair in the second innings, hit a 48-ball 30 before being caught at midwicket minutes before Stumps on Day 3. In a viral video, Rahul showed off his multilingual skills, speaking to Vaughan in Tamil.

Rahul cautioned Sudharsan, suggesting that there is some good bounce on the pitch.

"Nalla bounce irikke, Machi (There is some good bounce on the track)," Rahul was heard as saying to Sudharsan in a viral video

KL to Sai : Bounce



Meanwhile, continued his masterful run in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, slamming his third century in England and his sixth in SENA countries. His century and 195-run stand with Rishabh Pant increased India's second innings lead to 370 runs, setting a 371-run target for the hosts to win.

Speaking after the match, as quoted by Sky Sports, Rahul said that earlier, he was not able to convert his starts to big scores. But now, he is not chasing numbers anymore and feels much calmer in his head.

"I am just getting runs now. There was a time when I was just getting starts, but not converting those to big scores in Tests especially. This stage of cricket I am at, journey I am at, a lot has changed. I am much calmer in my head and not chasing numbers. I am just enjoying my cricket as much as I can," he said.

Rahul credited former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for his collaborative effort during the last 15-18 months with him on his batting.

"I have worked a lot with him, spent a lot of time with him in 15-18 months. I have gone back to basics, doing time. There was a time when I was in a quality over quantity mindset in international cricket and did not hit enough balls. Now I am back to enjoying hitting a lot of balls in the nets," he added.

