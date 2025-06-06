Star batter KL Rahul dazzled with a commanding century on Day 1 of the 2nd unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Northampton on Friday. Playing his first red-ball game in nearly five months, Rahul opened for India A ahead of the upcoming Test series against England. He reached triple figures in the final session after England Lions captain James Rew opted to bowl at the County Ground. Rahul dominated the Lions pacers during his stay in the middle and didn't let his confidence break.

Rahul was eventually dismissed for 116 (168) by Josh Hill. He hit 15 fours and one six during his knock.

Earlier, India A reached 213 for three at tea with Rahul unbeaten on 93 while Dhruv Jurel was also batting on 37.

In a prolonged second session to make up for the lost time and overs in the opening one, Indian batters made merry on a sporting track with none of the Lions bowlers barring Chris Woakes (3/30) being able to make any inroads.

India lost only one wicket in the second session in the form of Karun Nair (40), who was trapped leg-before by Woakes.

Rahul made a watchful 93 off 143 deliveries as he hit 12 fours and a six, putting on a sturdy 89-run stand for the third wicket with Nair after India were rocked early..

But after Nair's dismissal and particularly after crossing his fifty, Rahul took the aggressive route to move close to a triple-figure mark while putting on an unbeaten 87 runs for the fourth wicket..

England all-rounder Woakes, playing in this contest to get some game-time and prove his fitness after he was named the Test side for the opening match of the five-Test series against India, seemed to be hitting his strides.

Woakes continued to move the ball around dangerously and challenged the defences well to snaffle each of the three wickets fallen since the play began here at the County ground.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and and Abhimanyu Easwaran (11) fell in the first session.

Nair, who hit four boundaries to make 40 off 71 balls, looked set for a big total but fell during a passage of play in which Woakes and George Hill troubled the No 4 batter.

Woakes beat the bat a few times before finding an edge off Nair's bat which flew past gully for four outside off in the 34th over. On the next delivery, he angled one into the batter who failed to get his bat down on time..

Another England hopeful Josh Tongue, however, struggled for rhythm as he gave away 61 runs from 14 overs..

Brief scores: India A 213/3 in 52 overs (KL Rahul 93*, Karun Nair 40, Dhruv Jurel 37*; Chris Woakes 3/30) vs England Lions.

(With Added Inputs)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)