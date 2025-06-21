Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between India and England at Headingley was thoroughly dominated by the visitors. Starting with a powerful 91-run partnership between the openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, India always had an upper hand over the Three Lions. Despite two quick dismissals in the form of Rahul (42) and debutant Saiu Sudharsan (0), India found their way back as Shubman Gill played a captain's knock and remained unbeaten at 127. Apart from him, Jaiswal scored 101 but Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 65-run knock was truly a cherry on the cake.

In the last over of the day, Pant did not shy away from showing his fiery side as he hammered Chris Woakes for a huge six on the first delivery. India ended the day at 359/3 as Gill and Pant received a memorable applause from their camp.

As the duo entered the dressing room after the stumps, the entire team appaluded them for their brilliant knocks. However, as Pant climbed up the stairs, opener KL Rahul was seen folding his hands and bowing down to appreciate the wicketkeeper-batter for his daring task. The moment is getting viral on social media.





Straight from the #TeamIndia Dressing Room after the end of an exciting Day 1 at Headingley#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oj4kWMSbeW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2025

During his knock of 65 runs, Pant completed 3000 runs in Test cricket on Thursday, surpassing former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as India's most successful wicketkeeper-batter in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

Pant now has 1746 runs in SENA in 27 matches at an average of 38.80; he also has four centuries and six fifties to his name.

