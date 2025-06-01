Kevin Pietersen was all praise for India batters Karun Nair and Kevin Pietersen ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. Pietersen, who worked with Karun and Rahul at Delhi Capitals during IPL 2025, was really pleased with the preparation of the duo ahead of the crucial tour. Karun gave the BCCI a huge selection headache ahead of the first Test in Leeds as he slammed an unbeaten 186 on Day 1 of India A's unofficial Test against the England Lions.

The 33-year-old made a strong case for his selection in the playing XI for the first Test at Headingley Carnegie. On the very same day, Rahul reportedly told the BCCI of his intention to play the second unofficial Test between India A and England Lions. Pietersen labelled Karun and Rahul as "two gems".

"Karun gets a 100 yesterday and KL has asked BCCI to travel early to UK to get extra practice in before Tests - 2 gems!"

The second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A begins on June 06. The senior Indian team will then be involved in an intra-squad match in Beckenham on June 13. The first Test of the 5-match series starts in Leeds on June 20.

On Day 1 at the Canterbury Cricket Ground, Karun was elegance personified while serving a timely reminder to the Gautam Gambhir-led team management with a classy unbeaten 186 as India A cruised to 409 for 3 against a below-par England Lions.

While Nair is known to bat either at No. 4 or below in first-class cricket, he looked at ease during his unbeaten ball knock which made the Lions bowlers, including their Test star Rehan Ahmed, look completely pedestrian.

India A batters made the best use of loose deliveries but the quality of Lions bowling attack and nature of the track might not be an appropriate reflection of what can be expected in Test matches.

The Bengaluru man, who now plays for Vidarbha, used his extensive experience of playing for English County Northamptonshire during his 24th first-class ton.

His innings had 24 fours and one six but it couldn't have come at a more opportune time as Gambhir frets over his batting combination for the opening Test against England at Leeds, starting June 20.

(With PTI Inputs)