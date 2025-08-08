Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan slammed Karun Nair for not making most of his opportunities during the recently-concluded Test series against England. Nair returned to the national side after 2017 thanks to brilliant performances in the domestic circuit but failed to impress during the five-match series. He scored just 205 runs at an average of 25.62 with one half-century. Pathan rated Nair's performance '4 out of 10' and said that he 'seemed more unsettled and uncomfortable'. “Karun Nair gets four out of ten. Why? He didn't look particularly poor throughout the series. He kept getting starts consistently but managed only one half-century. He got plenty of opportunities. Cricket definitely gave him a second chance, but he couldn't capitalise on it the way he should have. Especially in the Lord's Test, he had a real chance to win the match for India but couldn't do it,” he said on YouTube.

“Other than that, it often seemed like he was playing well, building up nicely, and then suddenly, he'd play a loose shot and get out. At the Oval, when the bouncer was used against him, he looked a bit shaken and seemed more unsettled and uncomfortable. So, he gets four points,” he added.

Pathan rated Sai Sudharsan slightly higher and said that he has a lot of potential but needed to put in a bit of work to develop as a cricketer.

“Sai Sudharsan gets five out of ten. He came across as a player who, with a bit of work on a few aspects, clearly has a lot of cricketing potential. He could have made better use of the opportunities he got but wasn't quite able to do so. However, I do believe that if he had played all the matches, things might have turned out differently, but it's not that easy.”

“When you go overseas, you get a chance, your team loses, then you get dropped, and later you're brought back. Even selecting a playing XI is a tough job. But as a player, he'll definitely feel that if he gets regular opportunities going forward, he can achieve a lot. I've always liked left-handed batters at the top of the order, and even in the last match when he got a chance, he scored a half-century and batted well. He has the ability to do well. That's why he gets five out of ten,” he added.