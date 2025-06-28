ECB managing director of men's cricket, Rob Key, dropped a subtle hint about tearaway Jofra Archer's return in the forthcoming second Test against India in Birmingham, which is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday. Archer returned to England's Test fold for the first time since February 2021 after being named in the 14-player squad for the contest at Edgbaston. His inclusion comes in the aftermath of his return to first-class action in the County Championship on Sunday for the first time in more than four years.

The 30-year-old, known to test the speed gun with his scorching pace, scalped a solitary wicket and struck 31 runs with the bat in 34 deliveries for Durham against Sussex in the County Championship. Archer's last appearance dates back to England's 10-wicket defeat by India in Ahmedabad in February 2021, following which numerous injuries plagued him and kept the promising speedster out of the format.

While Archer's inclusion has left former cricketers and fans with split opinions, Key hinted at the prospect of the right-arm seamer charging at the Indian batters with his blistering pace at Edgbaston.

"I would imagine [that he will play at least one of the next two Tests]. As I stand here now, that's where it's heading, but who knows? He could bowl the first ball of the [Edgbaston] Test. All options are available. The amount of work Jofra has put in over the last six months almost... There is a point where your [bowling] loads are there because of the building up you've been doing," Key said as quoted from Sky Sports.

"We have to be careful with all of our bowlers but if you didn't want bowlers to get injured you would never play them. That's not what it's about. It's about getting your bowlers out there as much as possible so they can impact games of cricket," he added.

If Archer fails to make the cut for the final XI, Archer could appear in the final stages of Sussex's next Championship fixture at home to Warwickshire, which will take place from Sunday to Wednesday at Hove. In 13 Test appearances, Archer has scythed 42 wickets at 31.04.

"There is a chance he could play in the Championship if we think that is the best thing or it might be that if he doesn't play at Edgbaston having him around is the best thing," he said.

While Archer's return to County didn't glisten with magical numbers, Key feels the 30-year-old managed to achieve his potential and added, "It was a question of could he hit his straps and could he get up to a decent pace, which we felt he did. Jofra is such a talent and was straight on the money. You need a lot of different things to be a world-class bowler, and he has all of them - pace, release point, skill, accuracy."

England are currently leading 1-0 in the series after gunning down a record 371-run chase at Headingly, fuelled by Ben Duckett's flamboyant 149, Joe Root's composed 54* and Jamie Smith's (44*) finishing touches.

England Men's Test squad for 2nd Test: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

Lausanne (Switzerland), Jun 28 Hosts India were on Saturday clubbed alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Chile and Switzerland in Pool B of the expanded FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to be co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 till December 10 this year.

The draw ceremony for the tournament was held at the FIH headquarters here, and this edition will feature 24 teams for the very first time.

Pool A consists of Germany, South Africa, Canada and Ireland while Pool C will feature Argentina, New Zealand, Japan and China.

Spain, Belgium, Egypt and Namibia are in Pool D, while Netherlands, Malaysia, England and Austria are in Pool E.

Pool F will feature France, Australia, Korea and Bangladesh.

International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram participated in the draw ceremony along with Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, and Hockey India Director General RK Srivastava.

"It is a great pleasure for me to be here ahead of a milestone moment as we start the journey towards the first ever 24-team FIH Junior Hockey World Cup! "It is a part of the FIH strategy to empower and engage the youth from all nations, including the emerging nations, and this event will be the first step towards doing that," FIH chief Ikram said in a statement.

"This World Cup also brings with it the opportunity to enhance our hockey infrastructure, and in the city of Madurai, introduce a new state-of-art hockey stadium." HI secretary general Bhola Nath added: "Today marks a landmark moment for the world of hockey as we witness the pool draw for the inaugural FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup, featuring 24 nations." Germany are the current junior Men's World Champions, having defeated France 2-1 in the final of the 2023 edition, to win a record-extending seventh title.

