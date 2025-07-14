It was a special performance from Jofra Archer as he took stunning wickets during the first session of Day 5 of the third Test encounter between England and India on Monday. The England fast bowler produced an absolute ripper to castle Rishabh Pant and then followed it up with a brilliant catch off his own bowling to take the wicket of Washington Sundar. Pant was left bamboozled by a delivery that nipped back sharply and crashed into Pant's off-stump. Four overs later, he once again forced Sundar to play a reckless shot and pulled off a stunning dive to complete an one-handed catch.

Meanwhile, on Mohammed Siraj being fined for his send-off to opener Ben Duckett during the ongoing third Test at Lord's, former England captain Michael Atherton said match referee Richie Richardson was right in not punishing the pacer for a shoulder barge due to it being entirely accidental.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Siraj was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for his aggressive celebration in Duckett's face after dismissing him in the sixth over of day four's play.

Siraj was also given one demerit point, which is his second offence after receiving a point in December 2024 following an altercation with Australia's left-handed batter Travis Head.

"There is a line, and no one wants to see physical altercations. So when Virat Kohli diverted his path to give young Sam Konstas a shoulder charge this winter, that's a no-no. That should be stamped on.

"Yesterday, the little shoulder touch was entirely accidental. Siraj tried to get out of the way. Duckett just touched him as he walked off. The match referee has not taken any action on that shoulder barge, rightly, and just said Siraj was in Duckett's face. To me, that's something and nothing, 15 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point, let's move on," said Atherton on Sky Sports' broadcast.