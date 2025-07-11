Joe Root was a picture of absolute concentration on Thursday as England shunned Bazball for a more conservative approach against India in the third Test at Lord's on Thursday. He (99*) and Ben Stokes (39*) ensured England finish Day 1 on a strong position at 251/4. At one point it looked like Joe Root would reach his 37th century in the last over by Akash Deep. On the fourth ball, Root took a single as he pushed the ball towards deep backward point where Jadeja was stationed. As Root completed a single, the India star caught hold of the ball and teased the England star to take a double. Jadeja even let go off the ball, which left Root smiling.

At the end of the day's play following the third session, England was 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Stokes (39*) unbeaten. After a balanced first session, which saw Nitish Kumar Reddy strike twice, England largely dominated the next two with more traditional Test cricket as compared to their attacking 'Bazball' cricket, despite strikes from Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

England started the final session at 153/2, with Root (54*) and Ollie Pope (44*) unbeaten. Ravindra Jadeja finally broke the 109-run stand, striking on the very first ball of the session with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a sharp catch. Pope was back in the hut for 44 in 104 balls, with four boundaries. England was 153/3 in 49.1 overs.

The newly-crowned number one Test batter Harry Brook was next up on the crease, starting positively with fours against Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, in a battle of number ones, Bumrah's nip-backer went right through Brook's stumps, removing him for 11 in 20 balls. England was 172/4 in 54.5 overs.

A single off Mohammed Siraj's delivery by skipper Ben Stokes brought England's 200-run mark in 64 overs.

Stokes and Root played it safe, resorting to more traditional Test cricket, reaching their 50-run mark in 100 balls.

The duo made sure that England did not lose any more wickets, ending the session on a positive note, with Root left stranded on 99*.

With ANI inputs