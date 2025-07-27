England batter Joe Root made history during Day 3 of the 4th Test against India, becoming the second highest run-getter in the history of the format. After smashing 150 runs in England's first innings, the former England captain overtook Rahul Dravid (13,288 runs), Jacques Kallis (13,289), and eventually Ricky Ponting (13,378), jumping from fifth to second on the all-time run-scorers list. Root's century, which was his 38th in Test cricket, also drew him level with Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most hundreds in the format. Only Ponting (41), Kallis (45), and Tendulkar (51) now stand above him in that elite company.

During his knock, Root also accidentally knocked off Mohammed Siraj's Whoop Band, a smart wearable that provides health monitoring. The incident took place after the 5th ball of the 52nd over of England's innings. Root tried a flick but missed, with the ball hitting his pads instead.

As Siraj appealed for an LBW with both arms outstretched, Root, while trying to steal a single, accidentally struck Siraj's band with his bat.

Former England batter Jonathan Trott said that Root is mastering his game with every knock that he plays.

"Joe Root's method is just so solid - you don't see him shift gears dramatically. When Bazball first came in, he experimented a bit - ramping seamers, playing reverse scoops - but he's set that aside now. He's found a balanced approach, maybe carried over a few elements from that expansive phase, but overall, he sticks to what works best for him.

"When the opposition - like India today - aren't challenging enough, Root digs in, takes guard, and mentally decides to bat through the day. He forces you to produce a top-quality delivery to dismiss him - and India simply couldn't do that today. Another 150 to his name, and as I said earlier, he's mastering his craft more with every knock," said Trott on JioHotstar.

(With IANS Inputs)