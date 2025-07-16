Former South Africa cricket team batter Herschelle Gibbs took aim at the Indian cricket team and said that 'lack of intent' resulted in their loss in the third Test encounter against England at Lord's. Chasing 193, the Indian top-order batters did not perform well and although Ravindra Jadeja did score a gritty half-century to take his side close to the target, the visitors fell short by 22 runs. Gibbs took to social media to give his honest review of India's performance and made a brutal 'intent' remark on the batters.

“Came close in the end but lack of intent cost India the game,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Although a number of social media users thought that the comment was aimed towards Jadeja, Gibbs clarified in response to an user that he was talking about Jasprit Bumrah.

“Bumrah has the most runs in an over for a batsman in test cricket.. .. where was that intent today?” Gibbs said while replying to the user.

Gibbs was talking about Bumrah's record of scoring the most runs in an over during a Test match as he slammed England pacer Stuart Broad for 35. However, he failed to repeat the heroics on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, expressed disappointment and frustration after the team's narrow defeat in the third Test at Lord's, falling just 22 runs short of victory. Gill reflected on the team's performance, expressed pride in his team's performance despite missing out on a chase of 193 runs.

India experienced one of their most heartbreaking losses in Test cricket despite a resilient half-century by Ravindra Jadeja and a solid supporting act played by tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Team India missed out on a 193-run chase, falling short by 22 runs after a brilliant fight from a troublesome situation of 82/7.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, the Indian skipper said that he was confident of a successful run-chase, and a couple of 50-run partnerships from the top order could have done the job.

(With IANS inputs)