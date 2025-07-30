Former England cricket team star Nick Compton urged Jasprit Bumrah to play the first team for India and pointed out that the huge role he plays for his side. Bumrah is unikely to play the fifth Test due to workload management and he will reportedly be replaced by Akash Deep in the playing XI. Ahead of the series, BCCI made it clear that Bumrah will not play all the games and he has already played 3 out of the 4 matches. However, in a conversation with RevSportz, Compton said that this is one of the biggest matches in recent history for Indai and Bumrah should 'push through' and play in the encounter.

"If this isn't one of the biggest Test matches in recent Indian history, then what are you saving yourself for? He should take whatever treatment he needs, push through, and get out there," Compton said.

"That's up to him, really. I don't think he's injured, maybe just sore or fatigued. But these are the moments you live for as a cricketer. How many chances do you get to play a five-Test series in England? This could be his last opportunity given his injury history," he added.

Compton further said that not having Bumrah will be a big loss for India in the must-win match.

"India really needs him. If he plays and delivers, this could be a huge result. Drawing the series 2-2 in England, with a new captain and coach – that would be massive," he said.

Earlier, head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated that no decision had been taken regarding team composition and that all bowlers, including Bumrah, were fit.

"We haven't had any conversation around the combination for the last Test," Gambhir had said after the fourth Test in Manchester.

"No decision has been made on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, they will try and do the job for the country."

England piled up a massive 669 in response to India's 358, taking a 311-run first-innings lead at the fourth Test.

However, India mounted a remarkable fightback from 0 for 2, batting 143 overs in the second innings with centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja to earn a dramatic draw and stay alive in the five-match series, trailing 1-2.

Bumrah bowled 33 overs in the first innings of the fourth Test -- the most he has bowled in a single innings -- but returned figures of 2 for 103, the first time he conceded over 100 runs in a Test innings.

(With PTI inputs)