Jasprit Bumrah is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna in the Indian playing XI as India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting July 10 at the Home of Cricket, Lord's. India created history with a 336-run win over England in the second Test at Birmingham, as they not only secured their first-ever win at Edgbaston but also achieved their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs.

Having won the Edgbaston frontier, India will seek to continue the winning momentum in Lord's, where they have lost just one Test in the last three tours. The series is levelled one-one.

On the other hand, England, after chasing down the historic target of 371 to defeat India by five wickets at Headingley in the first test, will be looking to bounce back in the third test.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill sits at the top of the run charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests, four innings at an average of 146.25 and an attacking strike rate of over 73, with three centuries and a marathon 269 (387 balls) at Edgbaston as his best score.

England seamer Josh Tongue has claimed the most wickets in two tests. In four innings, he has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 33.63. India is expected to stick with their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as both the batters have a fifty and a hundred each in first two fixtures.

Karun Nair, despite low scores, could retain his spot at No. 3. Coming from a double hundred, Gill will lead from No.4 and wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant, after historic centuries in both innings of the first test, will bat at No. 5.

Ravindra Jadeja, with his experience, brings balance at No.6 and at No. 7, Washington Sundar could be preferred for his handy batting and off-spin, as he made a vital 42 in the 1st innings of the second test. Nitish Reddy could retain his spot at no.8 for depth in batting, though he is yet to perform.

The duo of Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, after a brilliant outing in the 2nd test, could be seen again sharing the new ball in the Lords test. India could go with one change as Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second test, will be back in place of Prasidh Krishna, who has been going through a tough outing in the opening two fixtures.

Krishna took five wickets in the first test combined in both innings, but gave away runs at an economy of 6 . In the second test, he only managed to claim a wicket, but again, he was very expensive.

India's probable playing XI for 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

