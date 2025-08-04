Jasprit Bumrah played only three Tests in the five-match series against England before the pace great was released from the squad during the final Test at The Oval. Though it was pre-decided that Bumrah is going to play, the eight-day gaps between the 1st-2nd Tests and 3rd-4th Tests raised hopes that he might be able to push his body to play an extra Test as there was enough rest. But Bumrah followed the plan and played only three. “Mr Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the fifth Test of the series against England. The fifth and final Test of the series is underway at Kennington Oval, London,” the BCCI said in a press release.

While workload management was perceived to be the cause of Bumrah not playing, now a fresh report has given an entirely new angle to the development. It says not workload management, but a knee injury stopped Bumrah from playing. .

"Unfortunately, Bumrah is suffering from a knee injury. The good thing is that it's not a major one and won't require surgery. The BCCI medical team is currently awaiting his scan reports," a report in TOI quoted a BCCI official as saying.

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah not taking part in the series decider against England at The Oval has sparked a debate over his Test future. Considering his injury-ravaged body, it is highly unlikely that Bumrah would ever be fully available for a five-match series in the foreseeable future. The next such assignment isn't until 2027, at home against Australia.

He made himself available for three Tests out of five in England and stuck to his side of the bargain but the followers of the game including greats like Anil Kumble were left wanting more with the series on the line in the final Test. Him being released from squad on Friday also had the tongues wagging.

In the near future, India play only two-match Test series against the West Indies and South Africa while the important white ball commitments include the Asia Cup in September and the T20 World Cup at home early next year.

"There is an Asia Cup around the corner, the T20 World Cup is also there. He would want to play those events. Considering his body, he can't play every game. He needs to be managed with extra care. Playing him at The Oval would have been a huge risk.

"Going forward, there needs to be a clear plan on how to manage Bumrah's Test career," said a BCCI source told PTI.

The 31-year-old Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs across three Tests and took 14 wickets including two five-wicket hauls at Leeds and Lord's. India's only win of the series thus far came at Edgbaston where Bumrah was rested.