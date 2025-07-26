India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has looked like the shadow of a player he is in the ongoing 4th Test against England in Manchester, feels former Three Lions captain Michael Vaughan. Bumrah, who has bowled 28 overs so far in the match, managed to pick up just one wicket while also conceding close to 100 runs. While analysing his bowling, Vaughan claimed that Bumrah has lacked the cutting edge that he showed in the 3rd Test at Lord's. He also compared Bumrah's bowling to England's Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, saying that India's pace spearhead has failed to make the most of the track at Old Trafford.

"I have to say Jasprit Bumrah has looked okay and playable today. He hasn't got that oomph that he got out of the surface at Lord's when he bowled that incredible spell and it's the pace that Bumrah is not able to generate, unlike Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer," Vaughan told the BBC.

Despite his poor show with the ball in Manchester so far, Bumrah completed a huge milestone.

On Day 3, Bumrah completed 50 Test wickets in England, becoming only the third Asian bowler to achieve the same after Wasim Akram (53) and Ishant Sharma (51).

He now has 50 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 26.38 and an economy rate of just 2.79.

He also has 4 wicket hauls to under his name. Bumrah finished the day 3 of the fourth Test with 15 overs bowled, 48 runs conceded, and just one wicket of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to show for. His overall spell reads 1/95 in 28 overs, taking into account his bowling on day two.

Despite being the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps in five innings at an average of 26.69, with two five-wicket hauls, the numbers still look underwhelming as he was coming back to Tests after a long injury lay-off, which happened during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 against Australia away from home, during which he took a record-shattering 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, with two four-fers and three five-wicket hauls to his name.