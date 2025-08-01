Jasprit Bumrah's availability for three matches of the ongoing Test series against England was initially looked upon as a huge plus for the Indian cricket team, but not at the tail end. A BCCI Source told NDTV - ”From the future tours, bowlers who can play all Test matches will be picked. Selectors will speak to every player and even Jasprit Bumrah on how their body is holding up. Only after a fair conversation, will bowlers be picked.” While the BCCI is keen on giving every bowler in the group enough support for recovery pre and post each tour, the source said that bowlers are expected to take responsibility.

“We want to see that the bowlers themselves take responsibility, plan and preserve their bodies for important series,” the BCCI sourace added.

Bumrah's unavailability has hurt India. In the fouth Test match at Old Trafford, despite being at his best, Bumrah had the dubious record of leaking over a century of runs. And it wasn't just Bumrah.

Akash Deep missed the Lord's Test after the high of Birmingham with a groin injury, Ashdeep Singh's hand injury limited the flexibility of the team management.

India, in desperation fielded a half-cooked Anshul Kamboj who added to team's woes. The post mortem of the 5-Test series will start with the performance of the bowlers, and their struggles in England. Reports will be sought from the strength and conditioning coach, as well as the physiotherapist.

Meanwhile, Bumrah was released from the national squad after not featuring in the fifth Test.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the fifth Test of the series against England," BCCI announced in a release on Friday.

India's updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, and N Jagadeesan (WK)