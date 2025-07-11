England right-hand batter Jamie Smith on Friday levelled the record of South African cricketer Quinton de Kock in scoring 1000 runs in the fewest innings of a Test match by a wicketkeeper. Smith achieved this landmark during the first session of the second day of the Lord's Test. He completed this milestone in 21 innings, which is the joint-highest with De Kock, who retired from the longest format back in December 2021. Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal and England batter Jonny Bairstow are joint second in this list with 22 innings behind Smith and De Kock.

Sri Lanka's legendary batter Kumar Sangakkara and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers are joint third in the list with 23 innings, and former West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Jeff Dujon is fourth with 24 innings

Jamie Smith went back to the pavilion after scoring 51 runs off 56 balls which came with the help of six fours.

Recapping the first session of Day 2, England took to the field in the first session at 251/4, with Root (99*) and skipper Ben Stokes (39*) unbeaten.

On the first ball of the day with a boundary, Root continued his incredible run at Lord's, notching his ninth international ton at the venue and his 37th century in Test cricket, climbing to fifth spot among all-time Test centurions.

In the 86th over, Jasprit Bumrah produced the breakthrough for India, producing a brilliant nip-backer that crashed into Stokes' top of off-stump, removing him for 44 in 110 balls, with four boundaries. England was 260/5, ending an 88-run partnership between two of the most senior players in the group.

Jamie Smith was next up on the crease and immediately went after Mohammed Siraj with two cracking fours.

However, in the very next over, Bumrah once again came in clutch, castling Root for a 199-ball 104 consisting of 10 fours and then getting Chris Woakes caught behind by Dhruv Jurel for a golden duck. England was 271/7.

Smith continued his attacking brand of cricket, collecting boundaries against Siraj and Bumrah and playing some fine shots, displaying his class and power. The 300-run mark came up for England in 92.3 overs. Even Carse produced some handy boundaries.

Smith continued his red-hot form, reaching his fifty in 52 balls, with six fours. On the same delivery, England reached their 350-run mark. Smith and Carse made sure that England ended the session without any further trouble.

