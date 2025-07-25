As soon as the news of Rishabh Pant being ruled out for the remainder of the England Test series broke, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee decided to contact Ishan Kishan, hoping to add the wicket-keeper batter to the roster as the replacement for the injured star. But, the selection committee received a firm no from Ishan, who had sustained a bizarre injury that prevented him from flying to England for the final Test of the series, even if he wanted to.

It has been widely reported that Ishan Kishan won't be available to travel to England as he is not fully. The selectors reached out to him, but it has been conveyed to them that Ishan can't make the trip to England due to an ankle injury.

Another report in the Times of India explained that Ishan incurred an injury after falling from a scooty. The injury was such that he needed stitches on his left ankle. Hence, flying to England as a replacement for Pant was out of question.

Kishan was recently seen in action for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship, where he had signed a short-term deal. He registered scores of 87 and 77, impressive everyone with his performance with the bat.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, N Jagadeesan 'is almost certain' to replace the injured Pant for the remainder of the series. Jagadeesan, a right-handed keeper batter from Tamil Nadu, has an experience of 52 first-class matches. In those matches, he took 133 catches and affected 14 stumpings. He has 3373 first-class runs.

The report added that Jagadeesan "is expected join the squad ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors and the team management were looking at Ishan Kishan as a potential option and it later emerged that the 27-year-old keeper from Jharkhand is not available."