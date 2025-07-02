The Indian cricket team is set to witness multiple changes in the playing XI for the second Test against England, with 1st Test debutant Sai Sudharsan likely to lose his spot. As per a report, the team management is more keen on bringing all-round options into the side and removing Sudharsan, who couldn't quite grab the opportunity afforded to him in the series opener with both hands. However, such a change is also expected to trigger backlash, since Sudharsan has featured in just one game this series, that too was his debut.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Sudharsan is likely to be replaced by spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar, a player India head coach Gautam Gambhir highly admires. But, the report also explains that the decision regarding Sudharsan is being contemplated not from a performance point of view, but balance.

If Sudharsan is indeed axed, comeback man Karun Nair is likely to be moved to the No. 3 spot, with skipper Shubman Gill continuing to hold the No. 4 place in the team.

There were reports of Sudharsan suffering a shoulder injury too, but the Gujarat Titans batter sweated it out in the nets ahead of the second Test, putting all those rumours to bed.

Two more changes that are likely to be made in the team are the inclusion of Nitish Reddy for Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep for Jasprit Bumrah. Kuldeep Yadav, a specialist spinner, however, is likely to remain on the bench yet again.

"If fast bowlers are not creating enough chances, then we feel that maybe a second spinner on these kinds of wickets will at least create a run until the second new ball comes," India captain Shubman Gill had said in the press conference on Tuesday. "Looking at the last match, if a similar wicket is going to be here like it was in the last match, then a second spinner won't be a bad option."