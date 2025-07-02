Team India captain Shubman Gill announced as many as three changes in their playing XI for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was rested, as expected, while Shardul Thakur and B Sai Sudharsan were also dropped. Akash Deep, Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar replaced them respectively. For 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who was the top run-scorer in IPL 2025, it means that he has been left out after being given just one Test, having made his debut in the first match.

Fans on the internet criticised the move made by the Gautam Gambhir-led team management to drop Sai Sudharsan.

"Batting at No. 3 is the toughest, and after Pujara, India still hasn't found a permanent No. 3 batsman. But now there's Sai Sudharsan, he's young and looks like a player who can serve India for a long time. Just because he failed in one match, you're going to drop him?" commented one fan on X.

"I feel it would be too harsh on him (Sai Sudharsan). Hasn't done anything wrong in the first Test. Benching a player immediately after his debut can break the morale of a player. Hope he at least gets good clarity," said another fan.

"It's such a shame that talented Sai Sudharsan will be dropped after one match and Karun Nair, who can serve max 2 years to India, will be backed. Why we can't invest in youngster? Sai is the future not Karun Nair. Another bad move by Gautam Gambhir and team management," said a third.

"What mistake did Sai Sudharsan make?" questioned another fan.

"This is injustice to Sai Sudharsan. No clarity on Karun Nair's role as well. Why is there so much panic?" asked another.

Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair both made ducks in the first innings of the first Test. However, Sai Sudharsan hit a crisp 30 in the second, while Karun Nair made 20.

However, Karun has been persisted with and will take Sai Sudharsan's spot at No. 3 for the second Test.