India captain Shubman Gill was heard asking pacer Akash Deep if he had taken an injection to ease his pain in a desperate attempt on Day 4 of the fifth Test match at The Oval on Sunday. Akash Deep suffered another injury when he was struck on shin by a shot from Harry Brook. Gill continued to depend on his pace attack - especially Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna - with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja providing very little threat. Gill wanted to bring Akash Deep into the attack and he was heard on stump-mic saying “Injection liya kya tum? (Have you taken an injection)".

Harry Brook's counter attacking hundred and Joe Root's sublime unbeaten 98 put England on course for a series winning record 374-run chase against India at tea on day four of the final Test on Sunday.

An epic 195-run stand off 211 balls between Brook and Root took the wind out India's sails as England coasted to 317 for four at tea, needing another 57 runs for the series sealing victory.

It was the second hundred of the series for Brook (111 off 98), who displayed special ball striking abilities under extreme pressure. He made most of a life given on on 19 when Mohammed Siraj stumbled to the boundary ropes after taking his catch off Prasidh Krishna.

The three Indian pacers could not much out of the pitch with a softer ball and the two spinners Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja too proved ineffective although to be fair to them they weren't given lengthy spells. The new ball is still 14 overs away and the game would be as good as over by then if England continue marching towards their goal.

(With PTI inputs)