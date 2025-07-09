The Indian cricket team last won a Test match at Lord's, London back in 2021. It was in August that year at the venue that the visitors registered their third victory at the iconic stadium in the format. What first happened in 1986 was repeated in 2014 and then in 2021. A lot has changed since India's last Test victory at Lord's that came around four years ago. The last time India played here, Virat Kohli was the captain. He has now called time on his Test career and Rohit Sharma, who took the captaincy responsibilities after him, has also quit the format.

India are being led by Shubman Gill in the ongoing tour of England. The side lost the first game by 5 wickets but made a good comeback and clinched a 336-run victory in the following contest. The five-match series now moves to Lord's, London, where both the sides will be coming against each other in the match that will start on Thursday.

Before the match begins, have a look at the players from current India squad, who were part of the 2021 Test win at Lord's -

Photo Credit: X/@MohammadKaif

The India opener had scored 129 and 5 across the two innings at Lord's. He was named the Player of the Match.

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

The wicketkeeper-batter had hit 37 and 22.

Photo Credit: X/@drusawasthi

The all-rounder scored a total of 43 runs with the bat, while failing to get any wicket.

Photo Credit: X/@VVSLaxman281

The right-arm pacer shone with the ball in the game, picking four-wickets in each innings (4/94 and 4/32).

Photo Credit: X/@VVSLaxman281

The star India pacer went wicketless in the first innings, before returning figures of 3 for 33 in the following one.