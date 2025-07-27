Skipper Ben Stokes puts himself into the attack next, but it's a milestone moment for his counterpart Shubman Gill, who brings up 700 runs this series.



Gill joins an elite list of captains aggregating 700-plus runs in a Test series, alongside Sir Don Bradman (twice), Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith.