India vs England Live Updates, 4th Test Day 5: India captain Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul are both nearing centuries and aiming to save their nation on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. India have reached 187/2 after 69 overs, still trailing England by 124 runs. India need to bat for majority of Day 5 to prevent England's chances of victory. Gill and Rahul have rescued India after they went down to 0/2 in the very first over of their second innings, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan for ducks. Earlier in the Test, Joe Root and England captain Ben Stokes slammed centuries to help England pile up the highest-ever Test total at Old Trafford (669). If England win the match, they will clinch the series with a game to spare. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs England Live Updates, 4th Test Match Day 5, straight from Old Trafford, Manchester:
India vs England LIVE: England lose final DRS
A big appeal for caught behind, and Joe Root urges Ben Stokes to go up with a DRS review. Shubman Gill went for the sweep, but replays show that it kissed the pad, not the bat, before going behind. England lose their final review.
IND 187/2 (69.1)
India vs England LIVE: FOUR, Gill!
Another top shot from Shubman Gill! The Indian captain gets a ball on the pads and flicks it away towards fine-leg for 4. Diving effort from Liam Dawson at the boundary but not enough. Gill moves up to 89.
IND 187/2 (69)
IND vs ENG LIVE 4th Test Day 5: Stunning fielding effort!
Shubman Gill with a hard-hit drive through the covers, but it was nearly taken by Ollie Pope! The England batter with a sensational jumping effort, saves 4, but had he held on, it would've been the catch of the series.
IND 180/2 (67)
India vs England LIVE: Gill's unique feat
Shubman Gill becomes the first Indian captain to score 700 runs in a Test series in England. He is also the first Asian batter to do so. Gill will now set his sights on Sunil Gavaskar's record of the most runs scored in a Test series. Gavaskar made 774 runs in his debut Test series against West Indies in 1971.
India vs England 4th Test, Day 5 Live: 700 Hundred Runs Up For Gill
Skipper Ben Stokes puts himself into the attack next, but it's a milestone moment for his counterpart Shubman Gill, who brings up 700 runs this series.
Gill joins an elite list of captains aggregating 700-plus runs in a Test series, alongside Sir Don Bradman (twice), Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith.
Manchester Test Live: England Start With Spinner Dawson
England captain Ben Stokes has opted for a bizarre approach to start with. Under cloudy conditions, it's spinner Liam Dawson who gets to bowl the first bowler. Right approach? Maybe, not.
India vs England 4th Test, Day 5 Live: Question Mark On Ben Stokes
England captain Ben Stokes isn't certain to bowl on Day 5. England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said that the skipper is a bit 'stiff and sore'.
"He's a bit stiff and sore," Trescothick said. "He's had quite a big workload in the last few weeks, and then batting in the first innings, he was getting quite a bit of cramp. We are hoping that with another night's rest and a bit more physio work overnight, he'll be back and doing a bit tomorrow."
Manchester Test, Day 5 Live: Gautam Gambhir Briefs Players
In a huddle, head coach Gautam Gambhir briefed his players about the approach for the day, the challenges that lie. With overcast conditions, expect England pacers to get the ball moving early on. The first session is going to be make or break for the Indian team in the bid to secure a draw.
4th Test Day 5 Live: Rahul joins elite list!
KL Rahul became only the second Asian opener to aggregate 500-plus runs in a Test series in England, after Sunil Gavaskar, who did it twice (1971 and 1979). Also, this is also the second instance of two Indian batters aggregating 500 or more runs in the same away Test series.
Multiple Indian batters with 500-plus in the same Away Test series
Sunil Gavaskar (774) & Dilip Sardesai (642) vs WI, 1970-71
Shubman Gill (697*) & KL Rahul (508*) vs ENG, 2025*
4th Test Day 5 Live: Onus on Rahul, Gill!
India seemed down and out at 0/2 before Lunch, but they haven't lost a wicket since then, thanks to KL and captain Gill. If the duo can produce something similar today for India, it will go down as one of the greatest escape. It will also keep the series alive heading into the final game at The Oval, starting July 31st.
4th Test Day 5 Live: Focus on weather
The weather forecast will be on focus on Day 5 of the fourth Test as both the teams are giving their best to clinch a victory. According to Accuweather, there are very less to no chances of rain on the fifth day and a sunny day is expected.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 5 Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on Day 5 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England, straight from the Old Trafford in Manchester. Stay tuned for all the live updates.