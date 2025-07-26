India vs England 4th Test Day 4, LIVE Updates: The Old Trafford pitch is currently under cover amid rain prediction on Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and England. England were 544/7 overnight, with Ben Stokes (77*) and Liam Dawson (21*) unbeaten at the crease. The hosts lead by 186 runs. Earlier on Day 3, Joe Root overtook Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to rise to No. 2 in the list of the all-time highest run-scorers in Test cricket. Root smashed 150, breaking multiple records in the process. Root went past Don Bradman for the most Test centuries at home against a single opponent. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Match Day 4 Live Updates, straight from Old Trafford, Manchester:
India vs England LIVE: Will this weather help India?
If conditions are overcast early on, it could be advantage India. They struggled to pose a threat to England's batting in sunny conditions yesterday, but the cloudy weather and early morning rain might play into their hands. Can Bumrah and co. get the 3 wickets quickly?
India vs England LIVE: What is the weather update?
As suspense increases over the start of Day 4, let's have a look at the weather update. As per AccuWeather, there may be a passing shower or two during the morning. However, apart from that, there should be increasing sunshine.
4th Test Day 4 Live: Here's what Kaif said on Bumrah
"There is no doubt about his passion and commitment, but he is losing out on his body. His non-performance in this Test, clearly speaks that he will have problems in playing Test matches ahead and might not even play in Tests. After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ashwin, the Indian fans have to prepare themselves for playing without Bumrah. I hope my prediction comes out wrong, but what I saw is what I'm speaking of," Mohammad Kaif added.
4th Test Day 4 Live: Bumrah to retire after England Tests?
"I don't think you will see Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Tests, and he might retire. He is struggling, and there is a noticeable drop in pace. He is an honest person. If he feels he is not giving his 100 per cent for the country, win matches for his country or take wickets, it is my gut feeling that he will himself refuse," Mohammad Kaif said in a video posted on his X account.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 4 Live: Fiery Joe Root
Joe Root dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India. He scored 150 and broke several records. Root now has nine Test hundreds against India at home - the most by any batter against an opponent in home Tests. With 13409 runs, Root also surpassed former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run scorer in Test cricket history.
4th Test Day 4 Live: Pitch under cover!
As shown in the visuals, the pitch is currently under cover amid rain prediction on Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and England. We are less than 30 minutes away from the scheduled time of 3:30 PM IST. The Manchester Met Department has predicted that it might rain till 1:30 PM local time, which 5:30 PM IST, which means that rain might wash out the first session.
4th Test Day 4 Live: England's dominance on Day 3
Joe Root produced a batting masterclass on way to a milestone 38th hundred as England exploited a jaded Indian bowling attack to stamp their dominance on the fourth Test on Friday. At stumps on day four, England were 544 for seven, stretching their first innings lead to 186 runs. Root made a sublime 150 off 248 balls while the other contributions came from Ben Stokes (77 batting off 134) and Ollie Pope (71 off 128), a day after the openers put a pedestrian looking Indian attack to sword.
IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 4 Live: Rain threat looms large
On Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England, rain is highly likely to play a spoilsport. According to Manchester Meteorological Department,, the city is expected to get rainfall till 1 PM (5:30 PM IST). So, as per this, the first session of the match is likely to get washed out.