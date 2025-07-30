After a valiant fightback in Manchester, Team India has earned the opportunity to share the spoils, with the fifth and final Test scheduled to start on Thursday at The Oval. Currently trailing 1-2 in the series, the Indian team forced a draw in the Manchester Test last week, batting for over five sessions, including the entire Day 5. With the series on the line, the visitors are expected to make a few changes. According to a report by the Times of India, the team management is likely to opt for a "wildcard" approach as far as Jasprit Bumrah is concerned.

It was confirmed before the team's arrival in England that Bumrah will only play three matches. However, since it's all to play for at The Oval, the management is considering to retain him in the playing XI.

"It is understood that a "wildcard" approach could be followed as far as Bumrah is concerned, and the team management is likely to shore up wicket-taking options for the fixture," the report said.

The report added that spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is yet to play a game in this series, is also likely to play.

"Kuldeep Yadav has been warming the bench during the four Tests and his wait may well end. There is some prediction of rain in the week ahead but weather has had very little bearing on the surfaces, which have continued to be dry throughout the series," he added.

Also, pacer Anshul Kamboj, who made his debut in Manchester, is unlikely to be retained.

"Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are set to feature and the third bowler could be either Bumrah or one of Arshdeep or Prasidh Krishna as Anshul Kamboj is highly unlikely to hold on to his spot after an underwhelming debut. This leaves the thinktank with the same question again - Shardul Thakur's "depth" or Kuldeep's wickets?"