Former Australian cricket team spinner Brad Hogg was extremely critical of Shardul Thakur for his poor fitness standards ahead of the second Test encounter against England. Shardul was not very effective in the first Test match and fans as well as experts have been asking the team management to play Nitish Kumar Reddy in his place. Hogg said that the all-rounder has received a lot of opportunities already and advised Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill to drop him and employ some other strategy.

"I was talking about Thakur there; you've got to get 20 wickets. Thakur is not the finished player around. He's an all-rounder; he's been given enough opportunities. This is one thing that frustrates me. Virat Kohli, a fitness pro regime when he was captain; he led from the front both on and off the field. Thakur has got his opportunities. He's been in and out,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

“He's been dropped from IPL teams as well where he has nearly missed out on contracts there. If you really want it, you've got to have that desire. If you don't have the desire, well, you're not gonna make it to the top of your game. That's one thing that frustrates me because there's so much talent, but I just don't think he's looking after his body well enough, making those sacrifices that you need to make… to get the best out of your skills."

And I don't wanna be very hard on him, I've been very hard on him, but he could be a genuine all-rounder in Test cricket. He's got the ability with the bat, ball, but he just lets himself down,” he added.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar also said that Kuldeep Yadav should play ahead of Shardul.

“I'm sorry, but Shardul Thakur has to go out. I think Kuldeep Yadav has to come back. I'm sorry to say, but that is one change India will have to make.”