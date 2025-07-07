India breached Edgbaston in a dominant way on Sunday. Shubman Gill's New Gen side beat England by 336 runs to register the team's first-even win at the venue. Shubman Gill's 269 and 161 along with Akash Deep's 10-wicket haul was instrumental in India clinching the match and levelling the series 1-1. The action now moves to Lord's where the third Test starts on July 10. One change in the team combination looks certain.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who did not play the second Test as part of workload management, will play the third Test, as confirmed by skipper Gill. Now who will be dropped to make way for Bumrah?

Akash Deep, after his match-winning performance, is certain to keep his place while Mohammed Siraj is certain to pay as he picked seven wickets in the match. According to NDTV Consulting Editor Boria Majumdar, Karun Nair (who scored 31 and 26) will not be dropped as it was his first match at No. 3 spot. He will get a long rope. Spin allrounder Washington Sundar was also involved in a crucial partnership in the first innings. Nitish Reddy got one and though he did not leave much of an impact, will be persisted with.

In such a scenario, Majumdar reckons, fast bowler Prasidh Krishna will be the only change. Krishna's figures in the match were 0/72 in 13 overs and 1/39 in 14 overs. He was also expensive in the first Test too.

England cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith hammered India pacer Prasidh Krishna for 23 runs in the 32nd over of England's first innings in the ongoing 2nd Test in Edgbaston on Day 3. Smith slammed four 4s and a solitary six in the over, taking Krishna to the cleaners after Mohammed Siraj gave India a dream start with two valuable wickets. According to a social media post, Krishna now holds the record for the worst economy rate (minimum 500 balls) in the history of Test cricket. So far, Krishna has conceded at more than five runs per over in his Test career.

The previous record was held by Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain, who conceded 3,731 runs in 38 matches at an economy rate of 4.16. Hossain represented Bangladesh between 2005 and 2015.

Social media users were extremely critical of Krishna's performance, and highlighted this stat. However, NDTV couldn't verify this stat.