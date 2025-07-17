Jasprit Bumrah's workload has been a headache for the team, with the pace spearhead set to miss one of the last two Tests against England. Before the start of the tour, India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that Bumrah will miss two of the five games in England as the management and the player himself are not keen on risking it all. So far, Bumrah has played two of the three matches, with India losing both of those encounters at Headingley and Lord's. In his absence, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj manoeuvred a coming of the age performance to help India beat England at Edgbaston.

Following India's 22-run loss to England at Lord's last week, reports have been circulating that Bumrah could be rested for the game in Manchester's Old Trafford, starting July 23.

However, Sky Sports reported that Bumrah is likely to feature in Manchester, with India desperate to level the series heading into the final game at The Oval.

Former England cricketer David Lloyd, however, feels that Bumrah might also play in the final Test if India do go on to level the series in Manchester.

"It is what they've said and what the coach Gautam Gambhir said that he will play three out of the five Tests. So, he's got a choice. There are two matches to go. He's played two. If they are true to their words, he should play this next game at Old Trafford. But then, you know, they can manoeuvre that, can't they? If he plays this next one at Old Trafford and they get a result to make it 2-2, you'd think he'd play at The Oval as well. I'm second-guessing, but I think he'll play this next game and see where they are. If England go 3-1, he won't play. But if it's 2-2, he will play at the Oval," Lloyd told TalkSport Cricket.

Lloyd also took a swipe at Bumrah, saying that India lose more games when he is part of the playing XI.

"That's extraordinary. There was something that said when he plays they lose more than when he doesn't play, and he is like the best bowler in the world. And he is awkward and nasty with his action, but a thoroughly decent fella," he added.

The team has a 20-23 win-loss record in the 47 Tests Bumrah has played since his debut in 2018.