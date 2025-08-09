The India vs England Test series saw several great batting shows. Shubman Gill (754), KL Rahul (532), Ravindra Jadeja (516) and Rishabh Pant (479) were the top four scorers. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, started great but battled a few low scores to finish on 411 runs in five matches. While he was out on 0 twice, he also had two centuries and as many half-centuries. Michael Clarke, Australia's World Cup-winning captain, feels in Jaiswal, India have found a player who plays like Virender Sehwag.

"The way he [Jaiswal] plays, with someone like him opening the batting, if all goes to plan and he has the career that we think he is going to have — and he is going to, because he is a superstar — it's going to be a lot like Sehwag," Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

"He is that risky top order, aggressive, sets the intent for your team style of batsman. You have got to accept that he is gonna play some innings that you watch a go 'Oh, what a superstar, what an amazing player' like in the second innings [at Oval] but he is gonna nick the occasional ball, get a low score and hit one to backward point or play a pull shot that will go straight up.

"He will continue to get better, but the way he plays like Sehwag. When Sehwag was on, he was unstoppable, but sometimes he got out playing the big cover drive and nicked it for a duck."

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has said that alongside Mohammed Siraj, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also deserves equal credit for India's thrilling win at The Oval. He pointed out that if Jaiswal hadn't scored a century in the second innings, there wouldn't have been enough runs on the board for Siraj to defend, and India could have ended up on the losing side.

Jaiswal, who started off with a dominating century at Headingley in the opening Test, ended the series with a gritty 118 in the second innings of the deciding match at The Oval.

England ended India's first innings at 224 before being bowled out for 247 and taking a slender 23-run lead. India lost two wickets early in the second innings, then Jaiswal stepped up and stitched a 107-run stand with Akash deep (66), along with a couple of handy partnerships of 40 and 44 with Karun Nair and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively, as India posted 396 in the second innings, setting England a target of 376 for a win.

On Day 5 of the final Test, Siraj delivered a fiery five-wicket haul as India produced a sensational four-wicket burst on a nerve-shredding final morning at The Oval to beat England by six runs and square the series.

Kaif while praising India for its nervy win, said, "Before Siraj, I'll mention (Yashasvi) Jaiswal. If Jaiswal hadn't scored a century, there wouldn't have been so many runs on the board to defend. Why is this a close match Till the end? Because Jaiswal got out early in the first innings."

"Jaiswal's way of playing is aggressive. But in this innings, he was calm. He left the ball. He attacked in the beginning. When he got set on the crease, he took his time and played a long innings.

"I feel that Jaiswal deserves to be credited for this win. Because of his century, India was able to get close to 370-380. If these runs hadn't been made, Siraj wouldn't have so many runs to defend and India would have lost this Test match," he added.

With IANS inputs