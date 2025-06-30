After defeat in the first Test, Team India are reportedly set to make some vital changes to their field placements for the second Test against England at Edgbaston. India dropped several catches - Yashasvi Jaiswal being the main culprit with four dropped chances - playing a major role in their defeat. Ahead of the second Test, journalists present in England have reported that India are switching up the fielding positions of their players, with a brand new slip cordon set to shape up.

In the first Test, arguably Jaiswal's biggest blunder was dropping Harry Brook at third slip. In what should've been a regulation catch, Brook was put down on 82 in the first innings.

Jaiswal also dropped Ben Duckett twice and Ollie Pope once. The duo went on to make centuries.

Let's take a look at India's new slip cordon:

Captain Shubman Gill will continue to field at slip. He was often the only slip in place when India opted to go with one fielder in the slips.

Karun Nair was spotted practicing in the slip cordon. He grabbed a catch in the first Test.

Being a wicket-keeper himself, KL Rahul has also been a regular in the slips for Team India in Test cricket.

Reports stated that Jaiswal was replaced in the slip by Sai Sudharsan. Jaiswal was moved away from the slip cordon by Team India.

Nitish Reddy

The all-rounder may get a match in the second Test, and showed glimpses of his work ethic in the field during the first match. He took a sharp catch in the deep to dismiss Ben Duckett in the second innings. Reddy was spotted fielding at gully.

The second Test between India and England begins on Wednesday, July 2, with Shubman Gill expected to announce a couple of changes to the lineup. If the new slip cordon field placements are anything to go by, Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan are both set to keep their spots in the playing XI, with Nitish Reddy also entering the lineup.