India captain Shubman Gill has been right in the heat of matters during the third Test against England at Lord's, but the final moments of Day 3 was arguably the tipping point. As England came out to bat for their second innings with just five minutes left on the clock, their intentions were evident - to not let Jasprit Bumrah and co. get in too many overs. Opener Zak Crawley first complained about movement behind the sightscreen, and then called the physios three balls later after the ball hit his finger. Shubman Gill was far from impressed.

"There is no one there (near the sightscreen). Get some b**** man, grow some f****** b****," said Gill, frustrated at Crawley after just two balls.

After the third ball, Crawley went down the pitch to have quite a long chat with opening partner Ben Duckett.

But it was after the fifth delivery that he called the physios, shaking his hand after being hit on the gloves by Bumrah. It brought out a round of sarcastic applause from the Indian team, led by Gill.

Soon after, Gill even walked up and squared off with Ben Duckett and Crawley, clearly unhappy with what appeared to be time-wasting tactics from the England openers.

As it turned out, England had to bat just the one over on Day 3, as well over five minutes were taken up in the eventful over. Crawley ended up surviving a ripper from Bumrah on the final ball of the over, which barely missed the edge of his bat.