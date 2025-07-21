A the debate over Jasprit Bumrah potentially skipping the 4th Test against England in Manchester intensified, the subject of 'workload management' became a hot topic of debate again. Even before the series started, India head coach Gautam Gambhir clarified that Bumrah will only feature in three Tests of the five on the England tour. Having already played two, Bumrah will play just one of the remaining two matches of the series. But, is that right considering the series is on the line, with India losing 2 of the first 3 matches? For former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, 'workload management' is a completely new thing.

"See, workload management is a new thing. Once IPL came, people said that I will bowl 24 balls in a match and they will be absolutely spot on, and that is how people trained. If you go back in the past? What was workload? Workload was fitness. Players played 5-match series in the past as well. But yes, if someone is concerned about the injury, then you need to be careful," Harbhajan Singh said.

Harbhajan called Bumrah an 'honest cricketer' who will do what his body allows. But, the Turbanator also admitted that the marquee pacer over-bowled himself in Australia, which led to injuries.

"But see, Jasprit is the most honest cricketer out there. If he is not in pain, he will not only bowl a 4-over spell, he will bowl a 10-over spell for you. He did that in Australia as well. He bowled so much there that he got injured. His action contributes to that well. His run-up is short, and you have to bowl at high speed, so the finishing of his action puts a lot of stress on the body. If his body is well, make him play 5 Tests. If he plays 5 Tests, India will win the series. Ask any opposition, they will say that they do not prefer facing Bumrah," he added.

Bhajji also stressed on the need to add spinner Kuldeep Yadav to India's team, in place of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

"Kuldeep should be playing. The brand of cricket England like to play, they will not be able to do that against Kuldeep. He could be your mystery bowler against them. You have to reduce one batter from the team. If it was left to me, I would drop Nitish Reddy and bring in Kuldeep," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan also said that B Sai Sudharsan should've been backed for the No. 3 spot over Karun Nair by the management.

"I would have stuck with Sai Sudharsan. I would not have thrown him out after just one game. You gave him a chance at No.3 ahead of Karun Nair, and you should have stuck with him for at least three matches. He is a phenomenal talent and should get the backing of the team management. You played him over Karun, then you dropped him. Now there is an air that you want to drop Karun also from the next game, this simply ruins the flow, doesn't it?" he concluded.