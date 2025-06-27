Mohammed Siraj had a poor outing in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. On the surface that had no help for bowlers, the right-arm pacer struggled to pick wickets and also leaked runs at an economy of 4.05. Siraj bowled 27 overs in the first innings and picked up two wickets while leaking 122 runs. During the second innings, he bowled 14 overs and gave away 51 runs while failing to pick a single wicket. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the pacer to understand his role.

"My only question to Siraj is... can you dry up the run flow? You don't have to pick up wickets. But can you not give away 4-5 runs every over? If runs are being leaked, then you have to bring Bumrah back into the attack. How many dams will Bumrah be able to construct? " Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout India bowler during England's first innings, picking up a five-wicket haul. Krishna too accounted for three wickets, but he leaked runs at an economy of 6.40.

"Also, he gets tired, and his spells are pushed, and by then, partnerships are forged. Or you'd have to go with Jadeja, who has to step in and stem the flow of runs. Prasidh is playing for the first time, and he is inexperienced. So Siraj has to play the bankable role. Remember how Morne Morkel used to bowl 2/43 in 20 overs? That should be his role. In Bazball, you could go for 2/58, I guess. Siraj has to play that role, and if he is effective in it, then it would make a huge difference," said Ashwin.

"I agree that wicket-taking is important in Test cricket. But in Test cricket, you also bowl for one another. Ishant Sharma used to do it wonderfully. He played the Morkel role very well. He would hold the pressure on one end, and would have given just 40-odd runs after an entire day's play. Of course, I am not asking Siraj to do the same, but regulate the leakage of runs," he added.