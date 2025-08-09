The thrilling five-match Test series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw, with the visitors, led by Shubman Gill, pulling off a six-run victory on the final day of the final Test at The Oval to draw the series. The result meant that England have now failed to beat India in each of the last two home Test series. England's failure has been pointed out by former Australia World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, who has stated that a 2-2 draw is a disappointing result for the home side.

"This England team, I think, 2-2 draw in your own backyard, if I'm captain of that team, I'm disappointed with that result," Clarke said, speaking on his own YouTube channel.

"I want to win, especially in my own conditions. I think they would've come into the series expecting to win," Clarke further said.

The former Australian batter also stated that Shubman Gill's India "overachieved" in what was the first Test series following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the format.

"I'm not taking India lightly, but I think they've overachieved, particularly with the lead-up to the series," Clarke stated.

"If India lost the series, people would've respected and understood that. New captain, two of their most senior players not playing Test cricket, the best bowler in the world playing only three of the five matches - I think England would've gone into the series expecting to win," Clarke added.

"India have overperformed. To level the series 2-2, that's definitely a win for India in my opinion," Clarke said.

Despite India winning more sessions of play during the course of the series, it was England who had a huge chance of clinching a 3-1 series win on Day 5 of The Oval Test. Entering the final day, England needed only 35 runs to win the fifth Test, with four wickets in hand.

However, an inspirational spell of bowling by India pacer Mohammed Siraj, aided by support from Prasidh Krishna, saw India pull off a dramatic six-run win - their narrowest margin of victory in Tests ever.