It was a horrible display from Indian cricket team pacer Prasidh Krishna as he conceded 72 runs in 13 overs during the second Test encounter against England on Friday. Krishna did not looked in good form as he was taken to the cleaners by Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. Krishna's decision to stick to a short length did not help matters as the predictibility ended up working in the batters' favour. Iceland Cricket took a brutal jibe at Krishna's economy rate as they wrote on X (formerly Twitter) - “People say it's expensive in Iceland, but have they seen the economy rate of Prasidh Krishna?"

Mohammed Siraj's stellar six wicket-haul kept India ahead in the second Test against England after counter-attacking hundreds from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook threatened to take the game away from the visitors on an extraordinary third day on Friday.

Siraj struck twice in the second over of the day to leave England on the mat at 84 for five before Brook (158 off 234) and Smith (184 not out off 207) combined to script the hosts' remarkable recovery with a 303-run stand off 368 balls.

England eventually ended with 407 all out in response to India's mammoth 578 all out.

At stumps, India were 64 for one in 13 overs with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (28 off 22), leading England by 244 runs.

K L Rahul (28 batting off 38) looked in sublime touch and was joined by Karun Nair (7 batting off 18) in the middle after the left-handed opener was trapped in front by Josh Tongue amid grey skies with floodlights on.

England hammered as many as 172 runs in the morning session despite having lost half their side, before adding another 106 runs in a wicketless afternoon session.

With the wicket not helping either the pacers or spinners, India were desperately hoping the second new ball would do the trick for them. And it did with Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) taking England's last five wickets for 20 runs, giving India a healthy 180-run first innings lead.

(With PTI inputs)