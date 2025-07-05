On the pace front, India's Prasidh Krishna had forgettable outing on Day 3 of the 2nd India vs England Test in Birmingham on Friday. The tall pacer was hammered for 23 runs by Jamie Smith. He economy was 5.50 runs per over, one of the highest in Tests. Smith slammed four 4s and a solitary six in the over, taking Krishna to the cleaners. While Prasidh Krishna went wicketless, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep shared 10 wickets between them. Ahead of the second Test, many former cricketers urged the Indian team management to include Kuldeep Yadav.

With Prasidh Krishna failing in the first innings, that decision seems to have backfired.

"I wouldn't pick this gentleman, Prasidh Krishna. I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav," said former England captain Michael Atherton in commentary.

According to a social media post, Krishna now holds the record for the worst economy rate (minimum 500 balls) in the history of Test cricket. So far, Krishna has conceded at more than five runs per over in his Test career.

The previous record was held by Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain, who conceded 3,731 runs in 38 matches at an economy rate of 4.16. Hossain represented Bangladesh between 2005 and 2015.

Social media users were extremely critical of Krishna's performance, and highlighted this stat. However, NDTV couldn't verify this stat.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj said he was waiting for his standout performance for over a year after bagging a six-wicket haul in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

Meanwhile, Siraj's 6-70 helped India bounce back into the game after a massive 303-run partnership between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184 not out) put the host in a strong position. Impressive knocks from the duo pushed England to 407 from 84/5.

"This feeling is unbelievable. I'd been waiting for a moment like this for over a year. I always bowled well but wickets didn't come. Today, the morning session felt good but still no breakthrough - so these six wickets are really special," Siraj said on JioHotsar.

After Akash Deep castled Brook's off-stump, Siraj chipped in to remove England's tail with wickets of Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.