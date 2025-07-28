Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir said he prioritises partnerships over individual scores, emphasising the importance of the number three batsman contributing to these partnerships. He also highlighted Sai Sudharsan as a remarkable talent. India went with Sai at No.3 in the series opener, but he made zero in the first innings and 30 in the second. He was dropped from the side, and Karun was promoted up the order. However, in three Tests, Nair has mustered only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.

"I don't even look at the individual runs. I only look at the partnerships. I think if we want to build this team, we want to build this team on partnerships, not on individual scores. I think if the number three can have a partnership and can contribute in that partnership, I think he's done his job. That is something which is very important. And Sai is a phenomenal talent," Gambhir told the media.

Sai, making a comeback into the playing XI for the fourth Test, made a vital fifty in the first innings but was dismissed by Chris Woakes for a golden duck in the second innings.

"I think you can't keep judging people after every game. He's 23, playing his first test series in England in English conditions, and still putting his hand out and scoring that brilliant 50 or 60. I think you've got to have patience with these boys," he added.

Gambhir praised Team India for forging their own history, highlighting their character and determination to fight for the country.

He felt the current Indian team was the best and emphasised the valuable lessons learned from their performance under pressure, particularly the draw on Day 5 against England in the fourth Test.

"They (Team India) are creating their own history. No one in this team will follow anyone now that they want to... This is the foundation of this team. These are characters sitting in the dressing room wanting to fight for the country, and they will continue to do that... This is the best 18 that is going to represent, and that is in the dressing room. The most important thing is that these guys are going to learn a lot from what they did today, because being under pressure, batting five sessions is never easy on Day 5 against an attack like England and then coming out with a draw," Gambhir said.

England is currently leading the five-match series 2-1, India will be eyeing to win the in fifth Test at The Oval to level the series to share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, on the other hand England will look to bounce back and win the series 3-1.

Coming to the match, stellar centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the second innings guided India to secure a draw in the fourth test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)