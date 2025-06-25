More hits with the bat, fewer with the ball, as the Indian team suffered a 5-wicket defeat in the first Test of the 5-match series against England. In the entire match, India's lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja could bag only a single wicket, which came in the second innings, triggering chatter over his efficiency in the English conditions. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and even Shardul Thakur returned with better figures than the team's senior-most bowler in the match.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who has been critical of Jadeja's performance in the past as well, didn't mince words as he fired shots at the spinner for failing to ustilise a Day 5 pitch effectively.

"Funnily enough, the pitch didn't offer any lateral movement to India's seam bowlers. Even Bumrah couldn't get anything out of the pitch. Nothing in the air as well. Plus, the fact that Ben Duckett is tremendous against Bumrah and has one of the best records against him and against Jadeja. I don't think he's got out to Jadeja ever, and he's played Jadeja at home as well. So when you have an English batter who is very good against two of your frontline bowlers, then you're set for a win," he said after the end of the match on Tuesday, while speaking on Star Sports.

In the two innings, young pacer Prasidh Krishna leaked runs at an economy rate of over 6. His inability to contain England batters also became a hot topic of debate. But, Manjrekar wasn't keen on criticising the pacer as these are still early days for him in the whites for India.

"See, it's not fair to be critical of the younger players like Prasidh Krishna. There are obvious areas of improvement, but I'm going to be critical of Jadeja because this is a final-day pitch. There's a rough for him to play with. And in the end, I know there were a couple of chances there, but we have to expect more from Jadeja. These are not typical English conditions. This is not where the pitch has nothing to offer. I thought he didn't use the rough enough against Ben Stokes. He did, but against Ben Duckett very late in the day, in the innings, he came and started using the rough from experienced bowlers, experienced batsmen, you expect more. And somewhere, I think Jadeja was disappointing because the seamers had nothing in the pitch for them. But at least Jadeja has something," he said.