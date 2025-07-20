Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar has heaped praises on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. While discussing about the way the southpaw bats, Manjrekar said that Pant should be left free to play the way he wants to as he deserves it. In a massive praise for the left-handed batter, Manjrekar said that the England cricket team fears him. Pant kicked off the ongoing five-match Test series vs England in a great fashion. He smashed centuries across both the innings in the first game in Leeds. The batter also hit a fifty each in the following two Tests in England.

"Rishabh Pant will play in his way no matter what the situation is. He should get that license because he deserves it. The batting unit has to function well. Jaiswal must think a bit about how he got out. He should make use of his form. Pant, I feel, is a big player at No.5. He is a batter who England fear," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Pant is expected to play in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford starting from July 23, according to Sky Sports.

In the 34th over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the third Test, Pant made a dive to pick up the ball, but could not get it cleanly in his hands, making England pick two runs off byes.

Following that, he was seen in a lot of pain and had to leave the field for medical attention. Young Dhruv Jurel took the field as he replaced Pant as the wicketkeeper of the team in the second session of the first day of the Test match.

Despite the finger injury Pant batted in both the innings, he made a brilliant 74 (112). During the knock, Pant smoked the ball into the stands for two towering maximums to break Viv Richards' milestone for most sixes against England in the format.

Although he was cleaned up by a beauty from Jofra Archer in the second innings for 9 off 12 balls. He was fit enough to bat but was unable to keep wickets.

(With ANI Inputs)