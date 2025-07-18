India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is having a good time in England with the bat during the ongoing five-match Test series. However, with the ball, the player has failed to impress. Jadeja scored three fifties by the conclusion of the third Test at Lord's, but managed to pick only three wickets. On the other hand, England spinner Shoaib Bashir scalped 10 wickets in the first three Tests. India's spinner Washington Sundar too has picked 5 wickets in two games. Former England player Moeen Ali praised Jadeja's batting during the series, but highlighted the point that he has failed to get many wickets.

"He just knows what he's doing. I think he's done it for many years. I think he's been amazing with the bat this series, obviously," Moeen told India Today.

"I think with the ball, he hasn't quite got the wickets, but he does what he does. He's very tight. He can bowl, but he's not outstanding... I think now he's at the peak of his batting. Bowling wise, I think he just doesn't have the wickets. With the tally, I think he's bowled well, he just doesn't have the wickets," he added.

India continue to keep spinner Kuldeep Yadav on the bench and Moeen feels that it is "difficult" for India to rope him in into the playing XI, though he wants the spinner to play.

"I would like to see Kuldeep in the team, but I don't know who for. Washington's bowled well, Jadeja batted well. So it makes it difficult to bring Kuldeep Yadav in the side. I would like to see Kuldeep in, but I don't think they can fit him in," said Moeen.

In the first game, India played lone spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. For the second match, the side roped in Washington Sundar at the expense of batter Sai Sudharsan. In the third game, India continued with both Jadeja and Sundar.

India trail 2-3 in the five-Test series against England. They lost the opening match by 5 wickets before making a comeback with a 336-run victory. The Shubman Gill-led side lost the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs.