Two Player of the Series awards were given - one by each head coach - as the 5-match Test series between India and England concluded at the Kennington Oval on Monday. While Brendon McCullum named Shubman Gill as his pick, though he wanted to change it to Mohammed Siraj after the pacer's fiery spell on Day 5, India head coach Gautam Gambhir named Harry Brook as his choice. However, Brook isn't in agreement with Gambhir on the pick, saying Joe Root deserved the honour more.

"I didn't score as many runs as Rooty (Joe Root), so I probably think he should be Man of the Series or Man of the Summer," Brook said. "He has been for many years."

Root finished the series with 537 runs to his name, emerging as the top-scoring batter for his side, only behind India's Gill in the overall list. Brook, in comparison, scored 481 runs, slotting in at the No. 5 spot in the overall list and second among England batters. Yet, Gambhir felt the Brook was worthy of the Player of the Series award.

When Brook and Root were batting in the middle on Day 4 of the 5th Test, it looked like the series was in England's grasp. But, the duo's dismissal flipped the situation dramatically in India's favour.

"My thought process was just to try and hit as many runs as quick as possible," he said at the post-match presentation. "The game's done if we need 40 runs with me and Rooty in there. If I get out there, the game's still done. Obviously, it didn't work."

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Brook added: "At the time, I was very confident. If I'd got a quick 30 in the next couple of overs, then the game is done. That was my thought process. I always try and take the game on and put them under pressure... I wish I was there at the end."

"I've played all right," he said. "I could have won that game yesterday, which is devastating, but I'm just happy to contribute to as many games as I can."

"My first game is on Thursday, so it's a fairly quick turnaround," he said. "There's a lot of cricket to be played... hopefully, everybody stays fit and we'll be raring to go."