History unfolded on Monday as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's fiery bowling spells helped India register a narrow six-run win over England in the fifth Test. The Oval Test, which was looking like a perfect ending for England, turned upside down as Shubman Gill and co brilliantly dominated the proceedings and clinch a thrilling win. With this win, the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw and Shubman Gill passed his first stint as the Test captain with flying colours.

Before the series began, many former cricketers and fans had underestimated the potential of the Gill-led side as it marked the beginning of a new era in Indian Test cricket. Former England captain Michael Vaughan had even predicted that England would be winning the series 3-0 or 3-1.

After India's registered a dominating performance to end the series in 2-2 draw, former spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at Vaughan, calling the Indian players "warriors".

"I feel there is a big win hidden for India here. Yes, the scoreline shows 2-2. Michael Vaughan and many others predicted that it would be 3-1 or 3-0. I would tell them to look towards their side a bit and where England cricket stands. Our warriors have shown the level of Indian cricket," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

"Unbelievable Test match and the way India have played the series, they deserve praise. When the team went to England, many people said it was young and there were no seniors. But see how the young team created history," he added.

The odds were stacked against India as they stepped inside The Oval to scalp four wickets with barely 35 runs to defend in the fifth Test while defending the daunting 373-run target. Under London's clouded sky, the two successive boundaries on the opening deliveries further deteriorated India's chances.

But Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna upped the ante and bowled in tandem to wreak havoc and tilt the scales in India's favour. Siraj unleashed his fury and struck the decisive blow by nailing the yorker to rattle Gus Atkinson's stumps to seal a slender six-run triumph for India.

(With ANI Inputs)